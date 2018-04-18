FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 18, 2018 / 12:19 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Morgan Stanley profit helped by 'flattering factors' that may not last: CFO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK (Reuters) - The factors that helped Morgan Stanley’s (MS.N) profit soar 40 percent in the first quarter may not last through the rest of the year, Chief Financial Officer Jonathan Pruzan told Reuters on Wednesday.

The corporate logo of financial firm Morgan Stanley is pictured on the company's world headquarters in New York, U.S. April 17, 2017. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

The Wall Street bank’s customers are now responding to geopolitical risks, trade tensions and a debate about where yields are headed, which has dampened market exuberance, he said. He also noted that the first quarter of the year tends to be the strongest for capital markets activity, which suggests profits through year-end may be less impressive.

    “There are some flattering factors to the first quarter, including seasonality ... Our expectation is that the environment won’t be as conducive going forward,” said Pruzan.

    Reporting by Lauren Tara LaCapra; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli

