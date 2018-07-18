FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 18, 2018 / 11:04 AM / Updated 44 minutes ago

Morgan Stanley beats estimates on higher trading revenue

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - Morgan Stanley reported a better-than-expected quarterly profit on Wednesday, driven by gains in its fixed income and equities trading businesses, sending its shares up 3.3 percent.

FILE PHOTO: A sign is displayed on the Morgan Stanley building in New York U.S., July 16, 2018. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson/File Photo

Net revenue from the bank’s sales and trading business rose 18 percent to $3.76 billion, with fixed income and equity trading businesses recording gains of 12 percent and 15 percent.

In contrast, rival Goldman Sachs’ trading revenue rose 17 percent, with bond trading showing a 45 percent jump and equity remaining flat in its second quarter.

Net income applicable to Morgan Stanley’s shareholders rose 43 percent to $2.27 billion in the quarter ended June 30.

On an adjusted basis, the bank earned $1.25 per share, beating the average analyst estimate of $1.11 per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S data.

Morgan Stanley’s net revenue rose 11.6 percent to $10.61 billion, with institutional securities accounting for 53.8 percent of the gains. Institutional securities business comprises the bank’s investment banking and trading units.

Reporting By Aparajita Saxena in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty

