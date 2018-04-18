FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Business News
April 18, 2018 / 11:04 AM / Updated 9 minutes ago

Morgan Stanley profit jumps 40 percent on trading boost

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Morgan Stanley (MS.N) reported a 40 percent jump in quarterly profit on Wednesday, helped by lower income tax rate and a rise in trading revenue due to increased market volatility.

FILE PHOTO: The Morgan Stanley logo is displayed at the post where it is traded on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, NY, U.S., April 19, 2017. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid/File Photo

The bank’s net income applicable to common shareholders rose to $2.58 billion in the first quarter ended March 31 from $1.84 billion a year earlier.

The company earned $1.45 per share, compared with $1 per share in the year-earlier quarter.

    Analysts on average were expecting a profit of $1.25 per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. It was not immediately clear if the numbers were comparable.

    Rival Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS.N) posted a rise in quarterly profit on Tuesday, driven by gains in its trading business.

    Reporting By Aparajita Saxena in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva

    Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
    0 : 0
    • narrow-browser-and-phone
    • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
    • landscape-tablet
    • medium-wide-browser
    • wide-browser-and-larger
    • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
    • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
    • above-phone
    • portrait-tablet-and-above
    • above-portrait-tablet
    • landscape-tablet-and-above
    • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
    • portrait-tablet-and-below
    • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.