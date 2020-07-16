Business News
July 16, 2020 / 11:22 AM / Updated an hour ago

Morgan Stanley profit jumps 45% on trading boom

2 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: A sign is displayed on the Morgan Stanley building in New York U.S., July 16, 2018. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson/File Photo

(Reuters) - Morgan Stanley posted a better-than-expected surge in quarterly profit on Thursday, driven by strong trading gains as the coronavirus pandemic drove record swings in global financial markets.

The bank’s trading unit recorded a 68% jump in revenue, led by a nearly 168% surge in bond trading. Equities trading revenue rose 23%. The results mirrored those of rival Goldman Sachs Holdings Inc, which posted its best trading revenue in a decade.

Investment banking was another bright spot for Morgan Stanley, where revenue jumped 39% as businesses continued to access the market to benefit from the lower rate environment and to raise liquidity.

Morgan Stanley set aside $239 million as provisions for credit losses, down from $407 million in the previous quarter.

The bank’s earnings attributable to common shareholders rose to $3.2 billion, or $1.96 per share, in the second quarter ended June 30, from $2.2 billion, or $1.23 per share, a year ago.

Analysts on average had expected a profit of $1.12 per share, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

Reporting by C Nivedita and Elizabeth Dilts in New York; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below