Imprisoned In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
October 16, 2018 / 11:15 AM / a few seconds ago

Morgan Stanley profit rises 19 percent on equity trading strength

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Morgan Stanley (MS.N) reported a 19 percent increase in quarterly profit on Tuesday, with strong performance in its equities trading business outweighing weakness in bond trading.

A sign is displayed on the Morgan Stanley building in New York U.S., July 16, 2018. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Net income attributable to Morgan Stanley rose to $2.11 billion, or $1.17 per share, in the third quarter ended Sept. 30, from $1.78 billion, or 93 cents per share, a year ago.

Analysts were expecting $1.01 per share, according to I/B/E/S data from Refinitiv. It was not immediately clear if the reported results were comparable.

Reporting by Sweta Singh in Bengaluru and Matt Scuffham in Toronto; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
