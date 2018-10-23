Train in deadly crash in Morocco was traveling at twice the speed limit: prosecutor

RABAT (Reuters) - A train that crashed in Morocco on Oct. 16, killing at least seven people, was traveling at more than twice the speed limit on the part of the track where it derailed, a regional prosecutor said.

FILE PHOTO: A view of a derailed train at Sidi Bouknadel near the Moroccan capital Rabat, Morocco, October 16, 2018. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal

The crash, in which 125 other passengers were injured, occurred on a busy coastal line about 15 km (10 miles) north of the capital Rabat.

The train, which connected Kenitra to Rabat and the commercial hub of Casablanca, was traveling at 158 km (98 miles) per hour - well over the 60 km speed limit, the prosecutor told a court in Sale near Rabat.

The driver has been arrested.