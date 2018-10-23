FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 23, 2018 / 12:57 PM / Updated 23 minutes ago

Train in deadly Oct 16 Morocco crash was going more than twice speed limit: prosecutor

1 Min Read

RABAT (Reuters) - The driver of a train that crashed in Morocco on Oct. 16, killing at least seven, was traveling more than twice the speed limit on the section of track where it derailed, a regional prosecutor said.

FILE PHOTO: A view of a derailed train at Sidi Bouknadel near the Moroccan capital Rabat, Morocco, October 16, 2018. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal

The crash, in which 125 other passengers were injured, occurred near the Moroccan capital Rabat.

The driver, who has been arrested, was traveling at 158 km (98 miles) per hour instead of the 60 km speed limit, the prosecutor at a court in Sale near Rabat said in a statement.

Reporting by Ahmed Eljechtimi; editing by John Stonestreet

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
