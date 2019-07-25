Van and passengers buried by landslide in Moroccan mountains, authorities say

RABAT (Reuters) - Search operations are under way to unearth a van with passengers buried by a landslide following torrential rains in the Atlas mountains south of Marrakech, local authorities said on Thursday.

The accident took place on Wednesday evening in the area of Asni. The van was carrying passengers from Casablanca to the village of Taliouine, 670 km south of Rabat, witnesses said.

The landslide created pile of earth and mud 20 metres high that blocked the mountainous road, authorities said. It gave no details on the number of passengers. Local media reported 16 to 20 people were believed to be in the van.