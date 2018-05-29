FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 29, 2018 / 10:52 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Altus says subsidiary granted new zinc, copper licenses in Morocco

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

RABAT (Reuters) - Altus Strategies’ subsidiary Aterian Resource has been granted new zinc and copper exploration licenses in Morocco, it said on Tuesday.

These licenses include Ammas and Takzim Est and Arfa covering a surface area of 87.55 square km, the mineral resources explorer said in a statement.

Altus Chief Executive Steven Poulton said a field team had started exploration at Ammas, which is approximately 30 km south of Marrakech.

Reporting by Ahmed Eljechtimi; Editing by Ulf Laessing and Chris Reese

