Suspect in killing two Scandinavian women in Morocco belongs to militant group: prosecutor

RABAT (Reuters) - A man suspected in the killing of two female tourists from Norway and Denmark in Morocco’s Atlas Mountains belongs to a militant group, a prosecutor said on Wednesday.

The women’s bodies were found on Monday in an isolated area near Imlil, on the way to Toubkal, North Africa’s highest peak and a popular hiking destination.

The man was arrested in Marrakech, Morocco’s largest tourist hub, and police were hunting other individuals identified as suspects.

Investigations are also going on to authenticate a video tape shared on social media claiming to show the killing of one of the tourists, the General Prosecutor said in a statement.

He gave no details on the militant group.

