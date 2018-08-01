Morocco's King Mohammed sacks minister for economy and finance

RABAT (Reuters) - Morocco’s King Mohammed has sacked Mohamed Boussaid as minister for the economy and finance, according to a statement from the Royal Cabinet on Wednesday.

FILE PHOTO: Moroccan Minister of Economy and Finance Mohamed Boussaid speaks during an interview with Reuters journalist, during the IMF economic conference in Marrakech, Morocco January 30, 2018. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal

The decision was taken in consultation with Prime Minister Saad Eddine El Othmani, said the statement carried by the Moroccan news agency.

“This Royal decision is part of the implementation of the principle of accountability which His Majesty is keen to apply to all officials whatever their ranks or affiliations,” said the statement.