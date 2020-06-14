World News
Morocco's King undergoes successful heart surgery: agency

RABAT (Reuters) - King Mohammmed VI of Morocco had successful heart surgery on Sunday in Rabat, state news agency MAP said.

The King was treated for a heart rhythm disorder known as “atrial flutter”, it said.

The 56-year-old King underwent a similar surgery to normalise his heart rhythm two years ago in Paris.

King Mohammed VI has headed the Muslim world’s longest-serving dynasty since 1999, when his father Hassan II died.

Morocco is a constitutional monarchy where the King holds sweeping powers.

