Moroccan police use water cannons to disperse teachers' protest-witness

RABAT (Reuters) - Moroccan police used water cannons early on Sunday to disperse thousands of young teachers protesting in the capital Rabat for better work conditions, a witness said.

Police were trying to end a rally of an estimated 15,000 teachers in front of parliament where they planned to spend the night ahead of an even bigger demonstration called by leftist opposition parties, unions and civil society groups.

Policemen in anti-riot gear moved into action after negotiations between officers and teachers to ask protesters leave the area broke down after several hours.

Authorities had offered to send busses to drive them home, teachers said. They had been chanting “Liberty, dignity, social justice”.

There was no immediate comment from the police or the government.

Some teachers said they were protesting against temporary contracts on which they have been hired. They are demanding full benefits and pensions like regular public servants.