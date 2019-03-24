Moroccan teachers protest to demand better working conditions

RABAT (Reuters) - At least 15,000 teachers protested peacefully in the Moroccan capital Rabat late on Saturday to demand better working conditions, witnesses said.

Chanting “Liberty, dignity, social justice” the teachers gathered in front of parliament where they planned to spend the night ahead of a rally called by leftist opposition parties, unions and civil society organizations.

Police arrived with water cannon trucks but did not interfere immediately, negotiating with protesters to go home. Authorities offered to send busses to drive them home, some teachers said.

There was no comment from the police or the government.

The teachers were protesting against temporary contracts on which they have been hired. They are demanding full benefits and pensions like full-time public servants.