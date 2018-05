RABAT (Reuters) - Royal Air Maroc RAM has signed a code sharing agreement with Alitalia to boost air links between Morocco and Italy.

FILE PHOTO: An Alitalia worker talks with a passenger during a strike by Italy's national airline Alitalia workers at Fiumicino international airport in Rome, Italy July 24, 2015. REUTERS/Max Rossi

Under the deal, they will increase air links between Morocco and Italy to 29 from 7, RAM said in a statement on Wednesday.