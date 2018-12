Man held after Norwegian and Danish women stabbed in Morocco

FILE PHOTO: The sun illuminates the Toubkal region near Imlil October 31, 2009. Toubkal peak, the highest point in North Africa at 4,167m (13,671 feet), is visited by thousands of mountaineers throughout the year. Picture taken October 31, 2009. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante/File Photo

RABAT (Reuters) - Moroccan police on Tuesday arrested a man suspected in the death of two female tourists from Norway and Denmark, found in the Atlas Mountains with knife wounds to the neck, the Interior Ministry said.

The women’s bodies were found on Monday in an isolated area near Imlil, on the way to Toubkal, North Africa’s highest peak and a popular hiking destination, the ministry said in a statement.

The man was arrested in Marrakech, Morocco’s largest tourist hub, and police were hunting other individuals identified as suspects.