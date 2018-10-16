FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Imprisoned In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
World News
October 16, 2018 / 10:38 AM / Updated 11 minutes ago

At least seven killed in train derailment in Morocco

Ahmed Eljechtimi

2 Min Read

SIDI BOUKNADEL, Morocco (Reuters) - At least seven people were killed and about 80 injured when a train was derailed near the Moroccan capital Rabat on Tuesday morning, a medical source said.

A general view shows the site of train derailment at Sidi Bouknadel near the Moroccan capital Rabat, Morocco October 16, 2018. REUTERS/Ahmed ElJechtimi

At least one wagon overturned in the incident near Sidi Bouknadel, a town 10 km (six miles) north of Rabat, on a coastal line connecting the city of Kenitra to the commercial hub of Casablanca.

“I heard the very loud sound of the accident and rushed to the site, where I saw people screaming in fear and pain, while others were jumping out of the train windows,” a witness told Reuters.

Slideshow (3 Images)

Many of the injured were taken to the Moulay Abdellah hospital in Sale, near Rabat.

“Some people lost their arms and legs in the accident,” the medical source there said. Relatives of the victims wept at the hospital.

Some cases were treated at the Mohammed V military hospital in Rabat, state news agency MAP reported.

National railway operator ONCF said investigations into the cause of the crash were under way.

The royal court said King Mohammed VI would pay the funeral and burial expenses of the deceased.

Reporting by Ahmed ElJechtimi and Zakia Abdennebi; Writing by Ulf Laessing and Ahmed ElJechtimi; Editing by Andrew Roche

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.