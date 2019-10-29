Morphosys ends development of dermatitis treatment, shares fall

BERLIN (Reuters) - A development program for an atopic dermatitis treatment has failed, German biotech Morphosys said, sending its shares down 9% in early Frankfurt trade on Tuesday.

The clinical development process for its MOR106 antibody, which was jointly carried out by Switzerland’s Novartis, Belgo-Dutch biotech Galapagos NV and the German biotech was unlikely to meet its primary endpoint, Morphosys said.

“The decision was based on a lack of efficacy and not on safety concerns,” Morphosys said in a statement.

Galapagos and Morphosys announced their collaboration with the Swiss pharma giant in July 2018, saying the treatment would be aimed at curing atopic dermatitis, a condition that results in red and itchy skin, and potentially other conditions.

“Together with our collaboration partners, we will explore the future strategy with MOR106,” Morphosys said.