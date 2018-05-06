FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 6, 2018 / 11:32 PM / in 35 minutes

Australia's Reece to buy U.S. plumbing equipment supplier for $1.4 billion

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Australian Reece Ltd (REH.AX) said on Monday it would buy U.S.-based plumbing and waterworks equipment distributor MORSCO Inc. for an all-cash enterprise value of $1.44 billion.

The deal would be funded through a combination of cash and debt, Reece said in a statement. It also announced a A$560 million ($421.6 million) equity raise.

A bulk of the funding, however, would come from an underwritten $1.14 billion secured credit facility.

    “The transaction provides Reece with a strategic platform in the fast-growing U.S. Sun Belt region,” it said.

    The company said it would operate MORSCO separately from its Australian and New Zealand businesses, and retain the U.S. management.

    ($1 = 1.3282 Australian dollars)

    Reporting by Rushil Dutta in Bengaluru; Editing by Stephen Coates

    Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
