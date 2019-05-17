Motiva unveils plans for offices, lodging in Port Arthur, Texas: local media

HOUSTON (Reuters) - Motiva Enterprises has unveiled a $150-million plan to convert three buildings in downtown Port Arthur, Texas, for business use, according to a report on Friday in the Beaumont Enterprise.

One of the buildings will be used for corporate lodging, and the others will be used for offices for 500 employees, allowing them to move out of trailers at the company’s Port Arthur refinery, which is the nation’s largest, the newspaper said.

At least one of the buildings has been purchased, the report said.

Motiva has not released the development plan or a statement about it beyond a presentation by company officials on Thursday night for Port Arthur residents, the company’s media relations department said Friday.