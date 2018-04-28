Vergne wins home ePrix to extend Formula E lead

(Reuters) - French driver Jean-Eric Vergne won his home Paris ePrix on Saturday to stretch his Formula E championship lead to 31 points.

The former Formula One driver, who has now taken three wins in eight races of the all-electric championship this season, led from the start for the Chinese-owned Techeetah team.

“It was my most emotional win, by far. If there was a race I wanted to win this year it was clearly Paris,” said Vergne.

“To have done it in such a way today with pole position and a race win was absolutely amazing.”

Brazil’s reigning champion Lucas di Grassi finished second for Audi Team Abt with Britain’s Sam Bird third for DS Virgin Racing.

There was last-lap mayhem with Bird, who remains second overall on 116 points to Vergne’s 147, finishing on three wheels.

The Briton, following Di Grassi, had smashed into Andre Lotterer’s stricken Techeetah at the last corner with the German’s car running out of power and coasting home after being in second place.

“We actually discussed in the driver’s briefing this exact thing where you cannot move under braking. You cannot do a late swerve when people are obviously going to be overtaking you,” fumed Bird, blaming Lotterer for a change in direction.

“It’s not correct in any form of motorsport... it’s too much from Andre.”