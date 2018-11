FILE PHOTO: F1 Formula One - Austrian Grand Prix - Red Bull Ring, Spielberg, Austria - June 29, 2018 General view of Pirelli tyres REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger/File Photo

ABU DHABI (Reuters) - Pirelli has signed a new four-year deal to remain Formula One’s sole tyre supplier until the end of the 2023 season, the sport announced in a statement on Sunday.

“We are delighted to have reached this agreement, which guarantees a long-term stable future for such a crucial component of Formula One,” Formula One chairman Chase Carey said.