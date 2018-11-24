Sports News
Formula One-bound Russell wins Formula Two title

ABU DHABI (Reuters) - Future Williams Formula One driver George Russell won the Formula Two championship with a victory in Abu Dhabi on Saturday.

The win, from pole position, was the seventh of the 20-year-old Mercedes junior’s rookie season. The Briton will make his F1 debut with Williams next season.

Russell’s only rival for the title was British-born Thai driver Alexander Albon, who had needed to win Saturday’s feature race to stay in contention but instead stalled on the grid and finished 14th.

The Thai has a contract to race in Formula E with Nissan next season but could also join Russell in Formula One, with Toro Rosso interested in his services.

“It’s been an amazing year,” said Russell. “It is a massive relief, to be honest. I think we’ve really deserved this. A lot of things haven’t gone our way this year but we’ve kept fighting; we fought through the hard times.”

Writing by Alan Baldwin in London, editing by Clare Fallon

