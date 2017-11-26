FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Motor racing: Bottas beats Hamilton in Mercedes one-two finish
Sections
Featured
Consensus grows for German grand coalition
Germany
Consensus grows for German grand coalition
Irish PM doing everything he can to avoid election: spokesman
IRELAND
Irish PM doing everything he can to avoid election: spokesman
Bali's erupting volcano raises air travel warnings
Indonesia
Bali's erupting volcano raises air travel warnings
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
November 26, 2017 / 2:53 PM / Updated an hour ago

Motor racing: Bottas beats Hamilton in Mercedes one-two finish

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ABU DHABI (Reuters) - Valtteri Bottas won Formula One’s season-ending Abu Dhabi Grand Prix from pole position in a Mercedes one-two finish with four-times champion Lewis Hamilton on Sunday.

Formula One - Abu Dhabi Grand Prix - Yas Marina circuit, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates - November 26, 2017 General view of Mercedes' Valtteri Bottas in action during the race REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

The win was the third of the Finn’s career and season, denying Hamilton a 10th of the campaign.

Ferrari’s Sebastian Vettel took third place to finish runner-up in a championship that Hamilton won in Mexico last month.

Mercedes had already won the constructors’ championship for the fourth year in a row. The one-two finish was their fourth of the season.

Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Clare Fallon

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.