SILVERSTONE, England (Reuters) - Some statistics for Formula One’s 70th Anniversary Grand Prix at Silverstone on Sunday, the fifth race of the 2020 season:

Lap distance: 5.891km. Total distance: 306.198km (52 laps)

Start time: 1310 GMT (1410 local)

ANNIVERSARY

Sunday’s race follows on from last weekend’s British Grand Prix at Silverstone and is the second time, after Austria in July, that a circuit has hosted two races in the same championship season.

The title refers to the anniversary of the first Formula One world championship race held at Silverstone in May, 1950 and won by Italian Giuseppe ‘Nino’ Farina in an Alfa Romeo.

Lewis Hamilton has won a record seven times at Silverstone, including last Sunday. No driver has won more home races.

Every winner at Silverstone has started from fourth or higher on the grid since 2000.

Three current drivers have won at Silverstone: Hamilton (2008, 2014, 2015, 2016, 2017, 2019, 2020), Sebastian Vettel (2009, 2018) and Kimi Raikkonen (2007).

Silverstone is the third longest track in F1, after Spa and Azerbaijan’s Baku circuit.

Pirelli are bringing softer tyres to the race than used last weekend, when Hamilton and team mate Valtteri Bottas as well as McLaren’s Carlos Sainz suffered late punctures.

RACE WINS

Hamilton has 87 victories from 254 starts and is now four short of Ferrari great Michael Schumacher’s record 91. Ferrari’s Sebastian Vettel is the next closest active driver on 53.

Hamilton is going for his fourth victory in a row.

He has taken 53 of his wins from pole position.

Ferrari have won 238 races since 1950, McLaren 182, Williams 114, Mercedes 106 and Red Bull 62. Former champions McLaren and Williams have not won since 2012.

POLE POSITION

Hamilton has a record 91 career poles.

PODIUM

Hamilton has 154 career podiums, one short of Schumacher’s record 155.

POINTS

Hamilton has a record 37 successive points finishes.

The Briton leads Bottas by 30 points after four races.

All of the 10 teams except Williams have scored points this season.

FINISHES

Mercedes and McLaren are the only teams to have finished every race so far this season with both cars.

Hamilton and Red Bull’s Max Verstappen have finished the last two races one-two.

MILESTONE

Hamilton’s win last Sunday was the 20th in which he had led every lap from start to finish, one more than the record he shared previously with Ayrton Senna.