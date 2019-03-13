Statistics for the Australian Grand Prix

(Reuters) - Statistics for Sunday’s season-opening Australian Formula One Grand Prix at Melbourne’s Albert Park:

-

Lap distance: 5.303km. Total distance: 307.574km (58 laps)

2018 pole: Lewis Hamilton (Britain) Mercedes2018 winner: Sebastian Vettel (Germany) Ferrari Race lap record: Michael Schumacher (Germany) Ferrari one minute 24.125 seconds (2004)Start time: 0510 GMT/1610 local.-

AUSTRALIA

No Australian has ever won a home grand prix.

There have been 13 Australian F1 drivers since 1950 and two world champions — Jack Brabham and Alan Jones. Renault’s Daniel Ricciardo is the only Australian in Sunday’s race.

Melbourne has been the season-opener 21 times. This year’s race will be the 24th to be held at Albert Park. The winner in Melbourne has gone on to be world champion 13 out of 23 times.

Vettel has won in Melbourne for the past two years, and three times in total. Hamilton won in 2008 and 2015. Schumacher (from 2000 to 2002) is the only driver to have won three years in a row in Australia.

Hamilton has been on pole in Melbourne for the past five seasons and seven times in total (2008, 2012, 2014 to 2018), a record for the race.

An eighth pole in Melbourne for Hamilton would equal the F1 record for poles at the same grand prix held jointly by Ayrton Senna and Schumacher.

The lowest starter to win was Britain’s Eddie Irvine from 11th in 1999 for Ferrari.

McLaren’s most recent podium was in Australia in 2014.

-

CHAMPIONS

Formula One now has three active world champions following the departure of Fernando Alonso: Hamilton (five titles - 2008, 2014, 2015, 2017, 2018), Vettel (four - 2010 to 2013), Kimi Raikkonen (one - 2007)

Mercedes start the season chasing a record sixth successive drivers’ and constructors’ title double.

-

RACE WINS

Hamilton has 73 victories from 229 races and is closing the gap to Schumacher’s record 91. He has also won 51 of the 100 races in the V6 turbo hybrid era that started in 2014.

Vettel, third on the all-time list, has 52.

Ferrari have won 235 races since 1950, McLaren 182, Williams 114, Mercedes 87 and Red Bull 59. Former champions McLaren and Williams have not won since 2012.

-

POLE POSITION

Hamilton has a record 83 career poles, Vettel 55.

-

PODIUM

Hamilton has 134 career podiums and would need to finish in the top three in every race this year to equal Schumacher’s record of 155. Vettel has 111.

-

MILESTONES

This season will see the 1,000th grand prix in Formula One history — round three in Shanghai in April.

Three drivers are making their F1 race debuts in Australia — Britain’s George Russell (Williams), Lando Norris (McLaren) and Thailand’s Alexander Albon (Toro Rosso).

Italian Antonio Giovinazzi (Alfa Romeo) is starting his first full season.

Norris (19) will be the youngest driver on the grid. Raikkonen (39) is the oldest.