Sports News
June 30, 2019 / 2:54 PM / in 7 minutes

Motor racing: Verstappen wins in Austria after thrilling duel with Leclerc

1 Min Read

Formula One F1 - Austrian Grand Prix - Red Bull Ring, Spielberg, Austria - June 30, 2019 Red Bull's Max Verstappen celebrates after winning the race REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

SPIELBERG, Austria (Reuters) - Red Bull’s Max Verstappen won a thrilling Austrian Grand Prix for the second year in a row on Sunday while champions Mercedes’s 10-race winning streak came to an end.

Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc, starting on pole, finished second after defending hard against Verstappen with the two 21-year-olds banging wheels as the Dutchman forced his way past. Verstappen took the flag under investigation.

Valtteri Bottas finished third for Mercedes with championship-leading team mate Lewis Hamilton fifth.

Reporting by Alan Baldwin in London, editing by Clare Fallon

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below