Formula One F1 - Azerbaijan Grand Prix - Baku City Circuit, Baku, Azerbaijan - April 27, 2019 Mercedes' Valtteri Bottas celebrates pole position with second placed Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton and third placed Ferrari's Sebastian Vettel after qualifying REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

BAKU (Reuters) - Valtteri Bottas took pole position for the Azerbaijan Grand Prix on Saturday with Mercedes team mate and Formula One championship leader Lewis Hamilton lining up alongside him on the front row.

Sebastian Vettel qualified in third place for Ferrari after Monegasque team mate Charles Leclerc crashed out in the second phase of qualifying.