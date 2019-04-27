Leclerc crashes out of qualifying in Baku

Formula One F1 - Azerbaijan Grand Prix - Baku City Circuit, Baku, Azerbaijan - April 27, 2019 The car of Ferrari's Charles Leclerc is recovered after crashing during qualifying REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

BAKU (Reuters) - Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc crashed out of qualifying for the Azerbaijan Grand Prix on Saturday after setting the pace throughout practice.

The 21-year-old Monegasque had looked favorite to take pole position, for the second time in four races, but locked up and ploughed into the barriers at turn eight during the second phase of an already-interrupted session.

Poland’s Robert Kubica had earlier crashed his Williams at the same tight corner around the walls of Baku’s old city, forcing a 30-minute delay to mend the barriers.

“I am stupid, I am stupid,” said a dejected Leclerc over the team radio, before stepping out of the car and returning to the garage.