Red Bulls collide in Azerbaijan Grand Prix

BAKU (Reuters) - Red Bull Formula One drivers Max Verstappen and Daniel Ricciardo collided in Sunday’s Azerbaijan Grand Prix while running fourth and fifth, putting both out of the race.

Formula One - F1 - Azerbaijan Grand Prix - Baku City Circuit, Baku, Azerbaijan - April 29, 2018 The cars of Red Bull's Daniel Ricciardo and Max Verstappen after crashing out during the race REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili

Australian Ricciardo, the race winner in China two weekends ago and in Baku last year, smashed into the back of his 20-year-old Dutch team mate’s car while attempting to overtake on the 40th of 51 laps.

The incident brought out the safety car for the second time in the race.