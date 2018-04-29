FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 29, 2018 / 2:17 PM / Updated an hour ago

Red Bulls collide in Azerbaijan Grand Prix

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BAKU (Reuters) - Red Bull Formula One drivers Max Verstappen and Daniel Ricciardo collided in Sunday’s Azerbaijan Grand Prix while running fourth and fifth, putting both out of the race.

Formula One - F1 - Azerbaijan Grand Prix - Baku City Circuit, Baku, Azerbaijan - April 29, 2018 The cars of Red Bull's Daniel Ricciardo and Max Verstappen after crashing out during the race REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili

Australian Ricciardo, the race winner in China two weekends ago and in Baku last year, smashed into the back of his 20-year-old Dutch team mate’s car while attempting to overtake on the 40th of 51 laps.

The incident brought out the safety car for the second time in the race.

Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Toby Davis

