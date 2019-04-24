Statistics for the Azerbaijan Grand Prix

(Reuters) - Statistics for Sunday’s Azerbaijan Formula One Grand Prix, the fourth race of the season.

Lap distance: 6.003 km. Total distance: 306.049 km (51 laps)2018 pole: Sebastian Vettel (Germany) Ferrari2018 winner: Lewis Hamilton (Britain) MercedesRace lap record: One minute 43.441 seconds (Vettel, 2017).Start time: 1210 GMT (1610 local)-

AZERBAIJAN

The street circuit made its debut in 2016 as the European Grand Prix. The name changed in 2017, when the race was held in June.

Hamilton and Australian Daniel Ricciardo are the only current drivers to have won there, with retired 2016 champion Nico Rosberg taking the inaugural victory for Mercedes.

Rosberg is so far the only driver to have won in Baku from pole.

The Baku track is the second longest on the calendar after Spa-Francorchamps, and one of the fastest.

The 2.1 km straight is the longest of the season but there are also slow corners with tight walls through the old town and little run-off — half Monza, half Monaco.

Baku has acquired a reputation for chaos and surprises and since 2016 has been the only race on the calendar to have seen a driver from outside the top three teams appear on the podium.

Mexican Sergio Perez, with third places for Force India (now Racing Point) in 2016 and 2018, is also the only driver to have stood on the podium more than once in Baku.

The safety car appeared three times in the 2017 race and twice last year.

RACE WINS

Hamilton has 75 victories from 232 races and is closing the gap to Schumacher’s record 91. He has also won 53 of the 103 races in the V6 turbo hybrid era that started in 2014.

Vettel, third on the all-time list, has 52.

Ferrari have won 235 races since 1950, McLaren 182, Williams 114, Mercedes 90 and Red Bull 59. Former champions McLaren and Williams have not won since 2012.

POLE POSITION

Hamilton has a record 84 career poles, Vettel 55.

No driver has won from pole so far this season.

PODIUM

Hamilton has 137 career podiums and would need to finish in the top three in every race this year to equal Schumacher’s record of 155. Vettel has 112.

ONE-TWO

Mercedes have won the first three races of the season with one-two finishes, the first team to do that since Williams in 1992.

Ferrari, in 1952, are the only team to have started a season with four successive one-twos (not including the Indianapolis 500, which was included as a round of the championship.)

MILESTONES

China was the 1,000th race in the history of the Formula One world championship. It was also a 250th for Toro Rosso.