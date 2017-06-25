Ricciardo glory contrasts with Verstappen misfortune

Formula One - F1 - Azerbaijan Grand Prix - Baku, Azerbaijan - June 23, 2017. Red Bull Racing Formula One driver Max Verstappen of the Netherland arrives at the first practice session.

BAKU (Reuters) - Daniel Ricciardo's unexpected triumph contrasted starkly with Max Verstappen's latest early exit with mechanical problems as Red Bull pondered a day of mixed fortunes at Sunday's Azerbaijan Grand Prix.

To cap another frustrating weekend for the team's Dutch starlet Verstappen, the 19-year-old was forced to retire on lap 11 with major engine troubles forcing him into his fourth retirement in the last six races.

Yet Red Bull's team were gradually snapped out of their misery by Ricciardo driving to his first victory since the Malaysian Grand Prix last season.

"We were totally depressed after the first quarter of the race," Red Bull principal Christian Horner told Sky F1. "Max was going faster and faster and (then we lost) him with an engine failure.

"Daniel's race then began to come alive. He was making great progress. He nailed it.

"He was very consistent over those final 20 laps, found a great rhythm and was able to bring it home and close the race out. I think I aged about 10 years. There was every emotion you could imagine in that race.

Formula One - F1 - Azerbaijan Grand Prix - Baku, Azerbaijan - June 25, 2017. Red Bull Racing Formula One driver Daniel Ricciardo of Australia celebrates his victory. David Mdzinarishvili

"We're desperately disappointed to have lost Max but to get a win on this type of circuit is nothing we could have imagined. Max will be impatient but he's had great pace and can see the car getting stronger.

"Luck evens itself out. Daniel has had four podiums and a race win but I'm sure a big race is around the corner for Max."

After retiring in Bahrain, Spain and Canada, Verstappen has not hidden his frustrations with Red Bull's recent technical issues, complaining after qualifying that the unreliable engine was limiting his progress.

Ricciardo, who has largely avoided the mechanical issues that have affected his team mate, was able to spare a thought for Verstappen.

"We're still not perfect yet," the Australian driver said. "We got one car to victory lane but we haven't had two cars finishing strongly since China. That's a target for the team to get both close if not on the podium soon.

"Max's misfortune will turn around. We're at that point in the season where, give it another couple of races, we'll get closer and closer."