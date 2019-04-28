Bottas wins in Azerbaijan and retakes championship lead

Formula One F1 - Azerbaijan Grand Prix - Baku City Circuit, Baku, Azerbaijan - April 28, 2019 Mercedes' Valtteri Bottas celebrates winning the race on the podium REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

BAKU (Reuters) - Valtteri Bottas won the Azerbaijan Grand Prix on Sunday and retook the Formula One lead from team mate Lewis Hamilton after a fourth successive one-two finish for Mercedes.

Britain’s five times world champion Hamilton finished second to drop one point behind his Finnish team mate, who started the race on pole position, while Sebastian Vettel was third for Ferrari.

Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc finished fifth, behind Red Bull’s Max Verstappen, but the Monegasque took an extra point for the fastest lap.