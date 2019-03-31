Motor racing: Heartbreak for Leclerc as Hamilton wins in Bahrain

Formula One F1 - Bahrain Grand Prix - Bahrain International Circuit, Sakhir, Bahrain - March 31, 2019 Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton during the race REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed

MANAMA (Reuters) - Five times world champion Lewis Hamilton won the Bahrain Grand Prix for Mercedes on Sunday after engine trouble dashed Charles Leclerc’s hopes of a first Formula One victory in only his second race for Ferrari.

Monaco’s Leclerc, who had started on pole position for the first time, lost power with 10 laps to go while leading and finished third with an extra point for the fastest lap.

Valtteri Bottas, winner of the opener in Australia, took second place to stay top of the championship standings by a point from team mate Hamilton.

The race finished behind the safety car after both Renaults stopped on track.