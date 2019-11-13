Formula One statistics for the Brazilian Grand Prix

(Reuters) - Statistics for Sunday’s Brazilian Formula One Grand Prix at Sao Paulo’s Interlagos circuit, round 20 of the 21-race season:

Lap distance: 4.309km. Total distance: 305.909km (71 laps)

2018 pole: Lewis Hamilton (Britain) Mercedes one minute 07.281 seconds

2018 winner: HamiltonRace lap record: Valtteri Bottas (Finland) Mercedes 1:10.540 (2018)

Start time: 1710 GMT (1410 local)-

TITLES

Mercedes have won both titles for an unprecedented sixth season in a row. Lewis Hamilton secured his sixth drivers’ crown in Austin, Texas, on Nov. 3.

The Briton is now one behind Ferrari great Michael Schumacher’s record seven.

BRAZIL

Three of the current drivers have won in Brazil: Vettel (2010, 2013, 2017), Raikkonen (2007), Hamilton (2016, 2018).

Brazil has been on the calendar since 1973, starting at Interlagos before moving to Rio de Janeiro and then returning to Sao Paulo. The circuit is named after the late driver Jose Carlos Pace.

Hamilton clinched his first title in Brazil in 2008.

Sunday will be the 47th world championship grand prix in Brazil, and 37th at Interlagos. Michael Schumacher has the most wins at the Sao Paulo circuit, with four.

Jenson Button’s 2012 win at Interlagos remains McLaren’s most recent victory.

Since the start of the hybrid era in 2014, the winner has started on pole position four times out of five. The exception was Vettel, from second, in 2017.

There is no Brazilian driver on the starting grid.

RACE WINS

Hamilton has 83 career victories from 248 starts, with Schumacher’s record 91 in his sights. Vettel has 53.

Ferrari have won 238 races since 1950, McLaren 182, Williams 114, Mercedes 101 and Red Bull 61. Former champions McLaren and Williams have not won since 2012.

Hamilton has won 10 of 18 races so far this season, Bottas four, Red Bull’s Max Verstappen and Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc two, Vettel one.

Mercedes have had nine one-two finishes this season.

POLE POSITION

Hamilton has a record 87 career poles, Vettel 57.

Six races this season have been won from pole — Bottas in Azerbaijan and Texas, Hamilton in Monaco and France and Leclerc in Belgium and Italy.

Ferrari have had 65 front row lockouts, an all-time record.

PODIUM

Hamilton has 150 career podiums. Vettel 120.

POINTS

Hamilton has finished the last 31 races in the points. He holds the record of 33 successive scoring finishes.

MILESTONE

Vettel is starting his 100th race for Ferrari.

Saturday marks the 90th anniversary of the start of Scuderia Ferrari.