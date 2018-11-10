Hamilton on pole in Brazil, Vettel summoned to stewards

Formula One F1 - Brazilian Grand Prix - Autodromo Jose Carlos Pace, Interlagos, Sao Paulo, Brazil - November 10, 2018 Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton celebrates after qualifying in pole position REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

SAO PAULO (Reuters) - Formula One champion Lewis Hamilton handed Mercedes their 100th pole position at the Brazilian Grand Prix on Saturday while Ferrari’s Sebastian Vettel qualified second but faced a stewards’ investigation for a weighbridge incident.

The pole was a record-extending 82nd of Hamilton’s career and his 10th of a season that has already seen the Briton clinch his fifth world championship.

Mercedes will seal the constructors’ title at Interlagos on Sunday unless Ferrari outscore them by 13 points.