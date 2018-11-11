Hamilton wins in Brazil as Mercedes take fifth F1 title

Formula One F1 - Brazilian Grand Prix - Autodromo Jose Carlos Pace, Interlagos, Sao Paulo, Brazil - November 11, 2018 Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton celebrates after winning the race REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

SAO PAULO (Reuters) - Lewis Hamilton won the Brazilian Grand Prix from pole position on Sunday as Mercedes clinched the Formula One constructors’ world championship for the fifth year in a row.

The win was Hamilton’s 10th of the season and 72nd of his career. The Briton has already won the drivers’ title for a fifth time.

Red Bull’s Max Verstappen finished an angry second after a collision with Force India’s Esteban Ocon dumped him out of the lead and a likely victory, while Ferrari’s Kimi Raikkonen took third.