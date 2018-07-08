Gasly loses 10th place, Force India overtake McLaren

SILVERSTONE, England (Reuters) - French driver Pierre Gasly lost a point at the British Grand Prix on Sunday after collecting a post-race penalty that promoted Mexican Sergio Perez to 10th place and lifted Force India above McLaren in the standings.

F1 Formula One - Austrian Grand Prix - Red Bull Ring, Spielberg, Austria - June 30, 2018 Toro Rosso's Pierre Gasly in action during qualifying REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

Stewards imposed a five-second penalty after ruling that the Toro Rosso driver had caused a collision with Perez and gained a place as a consequence of his actions.

Force India are now a point clear of McLaren, who drop to seventh, and two points behind fifth-placed Haas.

“With two laps to go, Gasly pushed me off track,” said Perez, whose team mate Esteban Ocon finished seventh.

“I gave him enough space but that was not enough: we still made contact and I lost the place. I believe it was an unfair move.”