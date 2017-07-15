FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a month ago
Petronas extends Mercedes title sponsorship
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Economy
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Featured
Fed worried about weak inflation
Economy
Fed worried about weak inflation
Opioid overdoses leading to more ICU admissions, deaths
Health
Opioid overdoses leading to more ICU admissions, deaths
Petronas 2.0: 'Whether crude is at $80 or $40, every dollar counts'
Reuters Focus
Petronas 2.0: 'Whether crude is at $80 or $40, every dollar counts'
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
July 15, 2017 / 10:19 AM / a month ago

Petronas extends Mercedes title sponsorship

1 Min Read

F1 - Formula One - British Grand Prix 2017 - Silverstone, Britain - July 15, 2017 Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton in actionJason Cairnduff

SILVERSTONE, England (Reuters) - Malaysian state oil and gas firm Petronas has signed a multi-year extension to its title sponsorship of Formula One champions Mercedes despite Malaysia dropping off the race calendar after this season, the team said on Saturday.

The deal was signed at the end of last year but kept under wraps by both parties.

"We intend to stay the course," Petronas president and group chief executive Wan Zulkiflee Wan Ariffin said in a statement at the British Grand Prix.

"With new rules and regulations for this year, and many new things for the fans, the sport is increasing in terms of audience and that's great."

Formula One changed ownership in January, with U.S.-based Liberty Media taking over

Reporting by Alan Baldwin; Editing by John O'Brien

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.