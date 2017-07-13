FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a month ago
Motor racing: Toro Rosso summoned to stewards for 'unsafe' car
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Economy
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Featured
Apple's Cook says he disagrees with Trump on Charlottesville
Politics
Apple's Cook says he disagrees with Trump on Charlottesville
How Syria continued to gas its people as the world watched
Syria
How Syria continued to gas its people as the world watched
What will Kim do next?
North Korea
What will Kim do next?
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
July 13, 2017 / 5:10 PM / a month ago

Motor racing: Toro Rosso summoned to stewards for 'unsafe' car

1 Min Read

Formula One - F1 - Azerbaijan Grand Prix - Baku, Azerbaijan - June 23, 2017. Toro Rosso's Carlos Sainz drives during the first practice session.David Mdzinarishvili

SILVERSTONE, England (Reuters) - The Toro Rosso Formula One team were summoned to British Grand Prix stewards on Thursday for attempting to enter Carlos Sainz's car in an unsafe condition.

The governing International Automobile Federation (FIA) said in a statement that the Spaniard's car was found to have a damaged wheel tether in pre-event scrutineering.

"The team refused to follow the instructions of the scrutineers," it added.

"Therefore the technical delegate checked the damaged tether himself and found that the tether was not only damaged but also several cut fibres were knotted together."

The FIA said the Red Bull-owned team had been aware of the damaged tether and presented the car in an unsafe condition.

Sainz has scored 29 of the sixth-placed team's 33 points so far this season.

Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Pritha Sarkar

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.