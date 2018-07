SILVERSTONE, England (Reuters) - Sebastian Vettel won the British Grand Prix for Ferrari on Sunday to deny Lewis Hamilton a fifth successive home victory and move eight points clear at the top of the Formula One standings.

Formula One F1 - British Grand Prix - Silverstone Circuit, Silverstone, Britain - July 8, 2018 Ferrari’s Sebastian Vettel in action during the race Action Images via Reuters/Matthew Childs

In a thrilling race with two safety car periods, reigning champion Hamilton went from pole position to the rear of the field before finishing second for Mercedes in a superb fightback. Ferrari’s Kimi Raikkonen was third.