Reaction to revised Formula One calendar

FILE PHOTO: Formula One F1 - Pre Season Testing - Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya, Barcelona, Spain - February 21, 2020 Williams' Nicholas Latifi during testing REUTERS/Albert Gea

LONDON (Reuters) - Formula One announced on Tuesday it would start its delayed season in Austria on July 5 with eight races in Europe over the space of 10 weeks.

It will be the first time Austria’s Red Bull Ring has hosted a season-opener. Races will also be held without spectators and with more than one grand prix at the same circuit.

The following is some reaction to the news:

“We take on this challenge unique in the history of F1, and we are looking forward to both weekends. Spielberg will see exciting races — and therefore send a strong sign of feasibility to the whole world.” - Red Bull owner Dietrich Mateschitz.

“It’s a fantastic venue and we are pleased to be starting our championship campaign at our home circuit. It has been a huge effort by all involved and the two events at the Red Bull Ring will be a blueprint for all other races to follow.” - Red Bull team principal Christian Horner.

“While clearly it won’t be the same without the fans in the grandstands — and we’ll sorely miss their enthusiasm and support — it’s entirely sensible to start the season behind closed doors.” - Racing Point principal Otmar Szafnauer.

“We’re going to go racing. That’s awesome. Very happy to hear that we finally get some dates and we can go racing... I can’t wait to go racing, to see the team again, feel the car... it’s going to be a bit different than it was before for a little while but we go racing.” - Haas driver Romain Grosjean.