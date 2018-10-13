FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 13, 2018

Motor racing: FIA confirms 21-race calendar for 2019

(Reuters) - Formula One’s governing body FIA has signed off on the 21-race calendar for the 2019 world championship following a World Motor Sport Council meeting on Friday.

Formula One F1 - Japanese Grand Prix - Suzuka Circuit, Suzuka, Japan - October 7, 2018 General view after the start as Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton leads the race REUTERS/Toru Hanai

The calendar confirms the provisional schedule released by F1’s owners Liberty Media in August.

The season will begin on March 17 at the Australian Grand Prix and finish Dec. 1 in Abu Dhabi.

The FIA also approved a number of technical rule changes, including the alignment of overtaking protocols once safety cars return to the pits.

Reporting by Ian Ransom; Editing by Peter Rutherford

