Mugello to host Ferrari's 1,000th Formula One race

LONDON (Reuters) - Italy’s Mugello circuit will make its debut on the Formula One calendar in September to host Ferrari’s 1,000th grand prix, the sport announced on Friday, with Russia’s race in Sochi also confirmed.

The Sept. 13 race, to be called the Grand Prix of Tuscany Ferrari 1,000, will follow on from the Sept. 6 Italian Grand Prix at Monza as the ninth round of a season that has been heavily revised due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Russia will be the 10th race on Sept. 27. Formula One said in a statement it still expected to stage between 15-18 rounds in a championship that started at Austria’s Red Bull Ring last weekend.