Ferrari intend to appeal Vettel time penalty

MONTREAL (Reuters) - Ferrari intend to appeal the time penalty that cost Sebastian Vettel victory in Sunday’s Canadian Grand Prix, the Formula One team said.

Vettel was handed a five-second penalty for rejoining the track in an unsafe manner, the German’s error forcing Mercedes rival Lewis Hamilton to take evasive action on lap 48.

Hamilton crossed the line second but was the winner after the penalty was applied.

The stewards’ decision reminded Ferrari that they had the right to appeal, although technically the sporting regulations state that in-race penalties such as the one handed to Vettel cannot be protested.

Ferrari now have 96 hours to gather fresh evidence and decide whether to pursue the appeal.