June 10, 2018 / 5:42 PM / Updated an hour ago

Motor racing: Gasly drops to back row in Canada after engine penalty

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Montreal (Reuters) - Toro Rosso’s Pierre Gasly will start the Canadian Formula One Grand Prix from the back row of the grid on Sunday after being penalized for an engine change.

Formula One F1 - Canadian Grand Prix - Circuit Gilles Villeneuve, Montreal, Canada - June 9, 2018 Toro Rosso's Pierre Gasly in action during qualifying REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

The Frenchman had qualified 16th on Saturday and drops to 19th, just ahead of compatriot Romain Grosjean who failed to set a timed lap in Saturday’s session when his Haas had an engine failure.

Ferrari’s Sebastian Vettel will start from pole position, with Mercedes driver Valtteri Bottas alongside the German on the front row.

Red Bull’s Max Verstappen, who qualified third, starts next to Mercedes’ championship leader Lewis Hamilton, who is chasing a record-equaling seventh win on the island Circuit Gilles Villeneuve.

Reporting by Steve Keating in Montreal. Editing by Alan Baldwin

