We are not lost, says Honda F1 head

Formula One - F1 - Russian Grand Prix - Sochi, Russia - 29/04/17 - McLaren Honda Formula One driver Fernando Alonso of Spain drives in the pit lane during the qualifying session.

MONTREAL (Reuters) - Honda has responded to criticism from Formula One partners McLaren by saying it was going in the right direction despite the team having failed to score a point so far this season.

"It is unfortunate I can’t convince them we are going in the right direction. But I am confident we are not lost," Honda's Formula One chief Yusuke Hasegawa told motorsport.com at the Canadian Grand Prix.

"We still need some more time but we are doing the right thing. We are doing many things to speed up our development but I don’t disclose what."

Former champions McLaren, the second most successful team in the sport in terms of race wins, are last in the championship and the only outfit yet to score after six races.

The British-based team's executive director Zak Brown told Reuters on Wednesday that the Japanese manufacturer seemed "a bit lost" and indicated the partnership was reaching break point.

The American's comments were widely reported and provided a major talking-point in the Montreal paddock.

"I was not surprised," said Hasegawa of Brown's comments. "It’s no wonder he has complained and he is frustrated. I’m frustrated, I’m disappointed, the team is disappointed. This is a very difficult, tough situation."