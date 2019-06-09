Hamilton takes controversial win in Canada after Vettel penalty

FILE PHOTO: Formula One F1 - Monaco Grand Prix - Circuit de Monaco, Monte Carlo, Monaco - May 26, 2019 Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton celebrates winning the Monaco Grand Prix after the race REUTERS/Benoit Tessier/File Photo

MONTREAL (Reuters) - Lewis Hamilton won the Canadian Grand Prix for Mercedes in controversial fashion on Sunday after Ferrari’s Sebastian Vettel crossed the finish line first but was handed a five-second penalty.

The victory was championship leader Hamilton’s record-equaling seventh in Montreal and a seventh in seven races this season for Mercedes.

“That is not the way naturally I wanted to win,” said Hamilton over the radio.

Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc finished third, behind Vettel.