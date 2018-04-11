Factbox: Formula One statistics for the Chinese Grand Prix

(Reuters) - Statistics for Sunday’s Chinese Formula One Grand Prix in Shanghai.

Lap distance: 5.451km. Total distance: 305.066km (56 laps)

2017 pole: Lewis Hamilton (Britain) Mercedes — One minute 31.678 seconds.

2017 winner: Hamilton

Race lap record: Michael Schumacher (Germany) Ferrari 1:32.238 (2004)

Start time: 0610 GMT (1410 local)

RACE WINS

Hamilton has 62 victories from 210 races and is second in the all-time list behind seven-times world champion Michael Schumacher (91). Vettel has 49.

Ferrari have won 231 races since 1950, McLaren 182, Williams 114, Mercedes 76 and Red Bull 55. Former champions McLaren and Williams have not won since 2012.

Vettel has won the first two races of the season. The last Ferrari driver to do that was Schumacher in 2004.

POLE POSITION

Hamilton has a record 73 career poles. Vettel has 51.

Max Verstappen, at 20 years old, can become the youngest ever pole sitter this season. The current youngest is Vettel, who did it at the age of 21.

PODIUM

Hamilton has 119 career podiums and is second on the all-time list behind Schumacher (155). Vettel has 101, Kimi Raikkonen 92.

POINTS

Hamilton can set an all-time Formula One record of 28 scoring finishes in a row, having equaled Raikkonen’s previous best of 27.

Three drivers on the grid have yet to score points in their F1 careers: Rookies Charles Leclerc (Sauber) and Sergey Sirotkin(Williams) and Toro Rosso’s Brendon Hartley.

Pierre Gasly’s fourth place in Bahrain for Toro Rosso was his first top-10 finish.

Sauber’s Marcus Ericsson also scored his first points since 2015 in that race.

CHINA

The race made its debut on the calendar in 2004 and nine of the 14 Chinese Grands Prix have been won from pole.

Hamilton is the most successful with five wins (2008, 2011, 2014, 2015, 2017), and is the only driver to have won two years in a row.

Fernando Alonso has won twice in China (2005, 2013), Vettel and team mate Kimi Raikkonen once each.

Mercedes have won five times, Ferrari four.

The circuit saw Red Bull’s first F1 win in 2009.

MILESTONE

Vettel won in Bahrain on his 200th start.

Mercedes’ Valtteri Bottas will be making his 100th race start this weekend.

McLaren have now gone 100 races since their last victory in 2012.