Statistics for the Chinese Grand Prix

(Reuters) - Statistics for Sunday’s Chinese Formula One Grand Prix, the third race of the season.

Formula One - F1 - Chinese Grand Prix - Shanghai, China - April 15, 2018 - Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton in action during the race. REUTERS/Aly Song

Lap distance: 5.451 km. Total distance: 305.066 km (56 laps)

2018 pole: Sebastian Vettel (Germany) Ferrari

2018 winner: Daniel Ricciardo (Australia) Red Bull

Race lap record: Michael Schumacher (Germany), one minute 32.238 seconds (Ferrari, 2004)

Start time: 0610 GMT (1410 local)

CHINA

The race made its debut on the calendar in 2004 and nine of the 15 Chinese Grands Prix have been won from pole.

Hamilton is the most successful with five wins (2008, 2011, 2014, 2015, 2017), and is the only driver to have won two years in a row. Vettel has won once in Shanghai.

Mercedes have won five times, Ferrari four. Red Bull’s first Formula One win was at the circuit in 2009.

The lowest winning grid slot in China is sixth, for Ricciardo last year and Schumacher in 2006. That was the seven times world champion’s 91st and final victory in Formula One.

The 2015 Chinese Grand Prix finished without a single retirement. Last year’s saw just one, Then-Toro Rosso driver Brendon Hartley.

Rain has affected previous races, with the 2009 race started behind the safety car.

RACE WINS

Hamilton has 74 victories from 231 races and is closing the gap to Schumacher’s record 91. He has also won 52 of the 102 races in the V6 turbo hybrid era that started in 2014.

Vettel, third on the all-time list, has 52.

Ferrari have won 235 races since 1950, McLaren 182, Williams 114, Mercedes 89 and Red Bull 59. Former champions McLaren and Williams have not won since 2012.

POLE POSITION

Hamilton has a record 84 career poles, Vettel 55.

PODIUM

Hamilton has 136 career podiums and would need to finish in the top three in every race this year to equal Schumacher’s record of 155. Vettel has 111.

ONE-TWO

Mercedes have won the first two races of the season with one-two finishes.

MILESTONES

China is the 1,000th race in the history of the Formula One world championship.

Charles Leclerc in Bahrain became the 99th driver to start from pole position, doing so in the 999th race. The Monegasque also became the 50th man to lead a race for Ferrari.